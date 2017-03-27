Reds release OF Ryan Raburn, who competed for bench role

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Cincinnati Reds have released outfielder Ryan Raburn after he struggled in a bid to win a bench role.

Raburn signed a minor league deal last month. He hit .219 during spring training with seven hits, three home runs and seven strikeouts in 32 at-bats.

Raburn played seven years for Detroit and three for Cleveland before moving to the National League last season. He batted only .220 with Colorado last year, when he made $1.6 million. He played in left field, right field and first base for the Rockies. Raburn turns 36 next month.