Rockets owner Alexander donates $4 million to 20 charities

Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander has donated a combined $4 million to 20 charities in Houston.

Alexander has long been a champion for animal rights, and five such organizations are part of this gift. Also receiving money are six groups that assist children in need as well as groups aiding refugees, abused women and victims of human trafficking.

Said Alexander: "You have an obligation to do something like this. And I'm going to try to attempt to do this every year in the future."

He also donated to a YMCA campaign working to build a sports complex in suburban Houston for students with special needs.