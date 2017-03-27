Rosicky out for rest of season after another Achilles op

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Former Czech Republic captain Tomas Rosicky had an operation on an Achilles tendon on Monday and won't play for the rest of the season.

After 10 years at Arsenal, the 36-year-old Rosicky signed a two-year contract with Sparta Prague in August, but played for his home club for only 19 minutes as a substitute in a Czech league game on Sept. 10.

It was still more than the injury-prone midfielder played for Arsenal all of last season.

Sparta said the surgery went without any complications, and Rosicky plans to return at the beginning of next season.

The playmaker says he was not ready to give in.