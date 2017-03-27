Schwartz has 2 goals, Blues get 10th straight win vs Coyotes

ST. LOUIS — Jaden Schwartz scored twice and Jake Allen made 21 saves to help the St. Louis Blues continue their mastery over the Arizona Coyotes with a 4-1 win on Monday night.

St. Louis has won 10 straight games against Arizona, outscoring the Coyotes 42-13 in that time. The Blues have won 10 of their last 12 overall and trail Nashville by a point for third place in the Central Division.

Arizona has lost six of its last seven. The teams meet again Wednesday in Phoenix.

Alex Pietrangelo and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for St. Louis, which is 16-1-1 against Arizona since 2011-12. Alexander Steen added four assists.

Allen improved to 7-0 lifetime against Arizona. He has won eight of his last 10 starts, allowing just 13 goals.

Arizona goalie Mike Smith stopped 24 shots.

Schwartz converted from close range off a pass from behind the net by Steen midway through the second period for a 1-0 lead.

Schwartz, who has scored four times in his last four games, backhanded a shot past Smith midway through the third period to push the lead to 3-1.

Pietrangelo tied a career high with his 12th goal of the season. Tarasenko scored his team-high 35th goal with 1:49 left.

Arizona pulled within 2-1 on a goal by Anthony DeAngelo 61 seconds into the final period.

Coyotes centre Clayton Keller, the seventh overall pick in the 2016 draft, made his NHL debut after signing an entry-level contract on Sunday. Keller is a native of the St. Louis suburb of Swansea, Illinois.

NOTES: St. Louis is 17-7-1 under coach Mike Yeo, who took over from Ken Hitchcock on Feb. 1. ... Phoenix C Alexander Burmistrov returned to the lineup after missing the previous 13 games with an upper-body injury. ... The Coyotes are 5-13 against Central Division opponents.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Return home from five-game trip to host St. Louis on Wednesday night.

Blues: Begin a two-game road swing in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

