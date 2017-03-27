Sports

Seth Curry of Mavericks scratched late with shoulder injury

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) battles Dallas Mavericks guards Wesley Matthews, left foreground, and Seth Curry, background, for space during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

DALLAS — Mavericks guard Seth Curry was a late scratch against Oklahoma City with a left shoulder injury.

The absence ended a streak of 34 straight starts for the younger brother of Golden State star Stephen Curry. Dallas was 20-14 in those starts after a horrid start for an injury-plagued team.

Seth Curry was replaced in the lineup Monday night by rookie Yogi Ferrell, who earned a two-year deal with a flashy debut in seven straight starts after joining the Mavericks on a 10-day contract.

Curry replaced Ferrell as the starting point guard last week. He is averaging career highs of 12.8 points, 2.7 assists and 29 minutes in his fourth season.

