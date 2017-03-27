Sunday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 2 Vancouver 1
Detroit 3 Minnesota 2 (OT)
Dallas 2 New Jersey 1 (OT)
Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 2
Anaheim 6 N.Y. Rangers 3
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Syracuse 0
Hershey 2 St. John's 1
Chicago 3 Charlotte 1
Cleveland 4 Iowa 0
Rochester 2 Springfield 0
WB-Scranton 2 Utica 1
Grand Rapids 3 Milwaukee 2
Providence 5 Hartford 2
Lehigh Valley 4 Bridgeport 3 (OT)
Tucson 5 San Jose 4 (SO)
---
NBA
Brooklyn 107 Atlanta 92
Charlotte 120 Phoenix 106
Chicago 109 Milwaukee 94
Houston 137 Oklahoma City 125
Sacramento 98 L.A. Clippers 97
Boston 112 Miami 108
Indiana 107 Philadelphia 94
Golden State 106 Memphis 94
New Orleans 115 Denver 90
Portland 97 L.A. Lakers 81
---
NCAA Men's Tournament
(East Regional Championship, at New York)
South Carolina 77 vs. Florida 70
(South Regional Championship, at Memphis, Tenn.)
North Carolina 75 vs. Kentucky 73
---
MLB Pre-season
Toronto (ss) 4 Detroit 3
Baltimore 2 Toronto (ss) 1
Boston 7 Minnesota 2
Houston 5 Washington 1
St. Louis 3 Miami 0
Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Yankees 7 Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Mets 8 Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 22 Cincinnati (ss) 4
Texas 3 L.A. Dodgers 2
Oakland 11 Milwaukee 1
San Diego (ss) 9 Chicago Cubs 4
Chicago White Sox 4 San Francisco 3
Seattle 7 Cincinnati (ss) 6
Cleveland 6 Arizona 5
Colorado 4 San Diego (ss) 1
Kansas City 8 L.A. Angels 7
---