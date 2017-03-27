Sports

Sunday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 2 Vancouver 1

Detroit 3 Minnesota 2 (OT)

Dallas 2 New Jersey 1 (OT)

Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 2

Anaheim 6 N.Y. Rangers 3

---

AHL

Toronto 4 Syracuse 0

Hershey 2 St. John's 1

Chicago 3 Charlotte 1

Cleveland 4 Iowa 0

Rochester 2 Springfield 0

WB-Scranton 2 Utica 1

Grand Rapids 3 Milwaukee 2

Providence 5 Hartford 2

Lehigh Valley 4 Bridgeport 3 (OT)

Tucson 5 San Jose 4 (SO)

---

NBA

Brooklyn 107 Atlanta 92

Charlotte 120 Phoenix 106

Chicago 109 Milwaukee 94

Houston 137 Oklahoma City 125

Sacramento 98 L.A. Clippers 97

Boston 112 Miami 108

Indiana 107 Philadelphia 94

Golden State 106 Memphis 94

New Orleans 115 Denver 90

Portland 97 L.A. Lakers 81

---

NCAA Men's Tournament

(East Regional Championship, at New York)

South Carolina 77 vs. Florida 70

(South Regional Championship, at Memphis, Tenn.)

North Carolina 75 vs. Kentucky 73

---

MLB Pre-season

Toronto (ss) 4 Detroit 3

Baltimore 2 Toronto (ss) 1

Boston 7 Minnesota 2

Houston 5 Washington 1

St. Louis 3 Miami 0

Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Yankees 7 Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Mets 8 Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 22 Cincinnati (ss) 4

Texas 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

Oakland 11 Milwaukee 1

San Diego (ss) 9 Chicago Cubs 4

Chicago White Sox 4 San Francisco 3

Seattle 7 Cincinnati (ss) 6

Cleveland 6 Arizona 5

Colorado 4 San Diego (ss) 1

Kansas City 8 L.A. Angels 7

---

