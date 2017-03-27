Teenage back Curwin Bosch called up to Springboks squad

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Teenage back Curwin Bosch has been included in the South Africa squad for a training camp next week.

The 19-year-old flyhalf or fullback has made only a handful of Super Rugby appearances but is highly rated in South Africa, and has impressed for the Durban-based Sharks.

Coach Allister Coetzee called up 41 players for the second of three camps he's planning to get the Springboks ready for a three-test series against France in June.

The Springboks and Coetzee will be under scrutiny after stumbling through the worst season in their history last year, losing eight out of 12 tests, including a record defeat to New Zealand and a first ever loss to Italy.