US women's hockey players hoping for wage dispute resolution

The U.S. women's hockey team remains hopeful it can resolve its ongoing dispute with USA Hockey in time to participate in the world championships.

The women also might be getting support in their quest for equitable pay from the men who wear the same jersey.

The team met Sunday night to discuss its plan for a meeting with USA Hockey's board of directors on Monday. The players hope USA Hockey will agree to negotiating terms set out recently in Philadelphia to improve their meagre financial compensation.

Athletes' unions across the continent have voiced their support of the women's team, urging other players to turn down USA Hockey's overtures to act as replacement players.

Allan Walsh, a well-connected hockey agent, disclosed Sunday on Twitter that American NHL players are thinking about refusing to play in their own world championships in solidarity if the women's dispute isn't resolved.