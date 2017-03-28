2 games removed from 70-point showing, Suns' Booker sits out

ATLANTA — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker sat out Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks with an ankle injury that he aggravated in his 70-point performance.

Booker was already having problems with his right ankle when he set a franchise record and became the youngest player to reach 70 points in last Friday's game at Boston.

He played 35 minutes Sunday at Charlotte, scoring 23 points. But coach Earl Watson decided to give the 20-year-old the night off in Atlanta.