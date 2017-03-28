Sports

2007 slalom world champion Sarka Strachova retires

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016 file photo Czech Republic's Sarka Strachova celebrates on the podium her second place in a women's World Cup slalom, in Flachau, Austria. The 32-year-old slalom specialist announced her decision to retire on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic. (AP Photo/Pier Marco Tacca, file)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Sarka Strachova, the 2007 slalom world champion, says she is retiring from skiing.

The 32-year-old slalom specialist announced her decision on Tuesday in Prague. She said she had "an extremely inner feeling that the right moment to say goodbye has come."

Besides the gold in Are, Sweden, she also took silver at the 2009 world championships in Val d'Isere, France, and a couple of bronze medals in 2005 and 2015.

At the 2010 Olympics Vancouver, Strachova won bronze.

She won two World Cup slaloms in her career and reached 17 World Cup podiums. In her final season, Strachova finished as the sixth best in the discipline.

