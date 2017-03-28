Atlanta delays resurfacing of 20-year-old NASCAR track

HAMPTON, Ga. — Atlanta Motor Speedway has postponed its plan to resurface the 20-year-old racing surface after numerous complaints from NASCAR drivers.

The track announced Tuesday it will delay the project at least until after next year's NASCAR weekend.

Speedway President Ed Clark said the decision was reached after consultations with NASCAR, Goodyear tire officials, race teams and their drivers. He says "the overwhelming majority have urged us to hold off on paving so that we can enjoy at least one more weekend of high-speed slipping and sliding in 2018 before the new surface is installed."

The 1.54-mile surface was last paved in 1997 when the track was reconfigured into its current quad-oval layout.

Most drivers expressed a preference for the aged, abrasive surface, saying it make the racing more challenging and exciting.

