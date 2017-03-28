Bazemore close to returning for ailing Atlanta Hawks

Sports

\Injured Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap, left, and guard Thabo Sefolosha watch from the bench as the Hawks fall 107-92 to the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Atlanta. It is the Hawks seventh consecutive loss and the fifth consecutive game Millsap has missed. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA — The slumping Atlanta Hawks are hopeful of getting back at least one of their injured players.

Barring a setback, guard Kent Bazemore should be able to play Wednesday when the Hawks begin a road trip at Philadelphia.

Bazemore missed his fifth straight game Tuesday night with a bruised right knee.

In another promising development for a short-handed team that had lost seven in a row , key bench player Thabo Sefolosha will accompany the Hawks on their road trip, indicating that he's close to returning from a strained right groin that has kept him out for two games.

The Hawks will have to go longer without All-Star forward Paul Millsap, who has missed six games with an ailing left knee. He had been ruled out at least through Saturday's contest at Chicago after undergoing a non-surgical procedure to deal with his injury.

