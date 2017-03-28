Canadian under-23 side scores second straight win at Qatar tournament
DOHA, Qatar — Goals by Jordan Hamilton and Michael Petrasso gave Canada a 2-0 win over host Qatar on Tuesday at the Aspire U-23 soccer tournament.
Canada, with senior coach Octavio Zambrano in charge, finished 2-0-0 at the three-team international competition. The young Canadians opened Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Uzbekistan on a goal by Caniggia Elva.
Elva played provider Tuesday in the first half, sliding a pass over to Hamilton. The 21-year-old Toronto FC forward stroked the ball home with his left foot.
Petrasso added to the lead with a sweet goal in the 65th minute, controlling a long free kick from New York City FC rookie midfielder Kwame Awuah with his right foot and then using his left to chip the goalkeeper.
"I just kind of made eye contact with Kwame and he played me in," said Petrasso, a 21-year-old forward with England's Queens Park Rangers.