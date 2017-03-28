Canadian under-23 side scores second straight win at Qatar tournament

DOHA, Qatar — Goals by Jordan Hamilton and Michael Petrasso gave Canada a 2-0 win over host Qatar on Tuesday at the Aspire U-23 soccer tournament.

Canada, with senior coach Octavio Zambrano in charge, finished 2-0-0 at the three-team international competition. The young Canadians opened Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Uzbekistan on a goal by Caniggia Elva.

Elva played provider Tuesday in the first half, sliding a pass over to Hamilton. The 21-year-old Toronto FC forward stroked the ball home with his left foot.

Petrasso added to the lead with a sweet goal in the 65th minute, controlling a long free kick from New York City FC rookie midfielder Kwame Awuah with his right foot and then using his left to chip the goalkeeper.