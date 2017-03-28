Collison leads Kings to 91-90 win over slumping Grizzlies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Darren Collison scored 23 points and made two crucial free throws in the closing seconds to help the Sacramento Kings hand the slumping Memphis Grizzlies their fourth consecutive loss, 91-90 on Monday night.

The victory was the second straight for the Kings, both over playoff-bound teams. Sacramento rallied from an 18-point deficit in the final five minutes to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Mike Conley had 22 points and nine assists for the Grizzlies. Zach Randolph added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Brandon Wright scored 11. Memphis has lost nine of 13 and sits in seventh place in the Western Conference.