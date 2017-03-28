Curry's 32 lead Warriors over Rockets 113-106

HOUSTON — Stephen Curry scored 32 points, Klay Thompson had 25 and the Golden State Warriors built a big lead early and held on for a 113-106 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

The Warriors scored 37 points in the first quarter and never trailed on the way to their eighth straight victory and 60th this season.

Golden State led by eight after a pair of free throws by Curry with just over three minutes left. Patrick Beverley countered with a tip-in layup for Houston, then was fouled when he was knocked to the ground on a screen by Draymond Green seconds later.

James Harden missed a layup on the next possession before Green added a shot on the other end to put the Warriors up 107-99.

Another layup miss by Harden followed, and Curry made a 3-pointer with 1:46 left to send fans streaming to the exits.

Harden had 24 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his 20th triple-double this season. Houston's four-game winning streak ended on a night when the Rockets made just 5 of 31 3-pointers.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr reached 200 career wins, making him the fastest to reach the milestone in NBA history. He got there in his 238th game to surpass Phil Jackson, who got to 200 in his 270th game.

The Warriors are the sixth NBA team to win at least 60 regular season games in three straight seasons.

Houston made the first five points of the fourth quarter, powered by a 3-pointer from Sam Dekker, before Golden State got going, using a 5-2 run to push the lead to 91-82 with about 8 1/2 minutes left.

The Warriors scored the last six points of the third quarter to lead 86-75 entering the fourth.

The Warriors were up by six after a dunk by Andre Iguodala midway through the third quarter before Houston used a 5-2 spurt to cut it to 76-73. Golden State scored four quick points, highlighted by a 3 from Iguodala, to extend the lead to seven.

Golden State led by 22 in the first half and was up 60-52 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State expects to have an update on Kevin Durant's health on Wednesday. Durant hasn't played since Feb. 28 because of a left knee injury. ... Green went to the locker room for a few minutes in the third quarter after tweaking his left ankle but returned late in the quarter. ... He finished with 19 points.

Rockets: Montrezl Harrell was away from the team for the birth of a child. ... Harden has had at least 10 assists in nine straight games. ... Clint Capela added 21 points.

MCADOO INJURED

Golden State's James Michael McAdoo was injured late in the first quarter when Trevor Ariza accidentally hit him in the head with his knee as the two fought for a rebound. McAdoo was bleeding from his head and rushed to the locker room. The team said he got seven stitches to close a cut above his left eyebrow, and he did not return.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Spurs on Wednesday night.

Rockets: Visit Portland on Thursday night.

