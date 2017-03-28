Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf misses game against Canucks with lower-body injury

VANCOUVER — Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf was a late scratch for Anaheim's game against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night because of a lower-body injury.

The 31-year-old took the warmups at Rogers Arena, but didn't suit up for his team's opener of a four-game road trip.

Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 66 points (14 goals, 52 assists) this season, and has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) over his last 12 outings.