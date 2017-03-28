Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf misses game against Canucks with lower-body injury
VANCOUVER — Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf was a late scratch for Anaheim's game against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night because of a lower-body injury.
The 31-year-old took the warmups at Rogers Arena, but didn't suit up for his team's opener of a four-game road trip.
Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 66 points (14 goals, 52 assists) this season, and has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) over his last 12 outings.
The Regina native was coming off a four-assist performance in Anaheim's 6-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday.