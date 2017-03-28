Eagles sign DE Chris Long to two-year contract

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with defensive end Chris Long, who won a Super Bowl last season with New England.

A No. 2 overall draft pick by the Rams in 2008, Long spent eight seasons with St. Louis before he joined the Patriots in 2016.

Long has 342 tackles, 58 1/2 sacks, nine forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 130 games.

He had four sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 16 games for New England and was an integral part of a defence that allowed an NFL-low 250 points.

