India beat Australia by 8 wickets to take series 2-1

DHARAMSALA, India — Lokesh Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane put on a whirlwind third-wicket partnership as India romped to an eight-wicket win over Australia in the fourth cricket test here on Tuesday.

After resuming on 19-0, the reached their target at 106-2 in the morning session on day four, taking the four-match series 2-1.

Australia had won the first test in Pune by 333 runs, while India won the second in Bengaluru by 75 runs. The third test in Ranchi was drawn.

Rahul finished unbeaten on 51 runs, while Rahane scored 38 not out as the pair put on 60 runs off just 59 balls.

Starting their chase briskly this morning, India lost Murali Vijay (8) in the day's eighth over, when he was caught behind off Pat Cummins (1-42).

There was cause for some mild anxiety five balls later when Cheteshwar Pujara was run-out for a duck after a mix up with Rahul.

But Rahane steadied the innings with opener Rahul, and indeed attacked the Australian bowlers as India galloped towards the victory line.

The stand-in skipper faced only 27 balls and hit four fours as well as two sixes. Rahul struck nine fours in his 57-ball stay.

Their 50-partnership came at a run-a-ball, while India easily passed 100 in the 23rd over and overhauled their target in the following over.

With the last runs of this series, Rahul scored his seventh test half-century, and sixth in this series, off 76 balls.

On day one, debutant Kuldeep Yadav took 4-68 after Steve Smith (111) scored his 20th test hundred to take Australia to 300 runs. He put on 134 runs for the second wicket with David Warner (56). Mathew Wade scored 57 runs.

On day two, half-centuries from Rahul (60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (57) shaped the Indian reply even as Australian bowlers tied down the scoring rate. Nathan Lyon finished with 4-67.