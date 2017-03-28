Jets sign former Colts offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison
A
A
Share via Email
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison.
The Jets announced the move Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.
Harrison was not tendered a restricted free agent contract by the Colts earlier this month, making him an unrestricted free agent.
He is expected to add depth on the Jets' offensive line and possibly compete at
Harrison was signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2014.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL