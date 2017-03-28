Kei Nishikori, Jack Sock reach Miami Open quarterfinals

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Kei Nishikori rallied in the final set to beat Argentina's Federico Delbonis on Tuesday and reach the Miami Open quarterfinals.

Nishikori, the No. 2 seed and Key Biscayne finalist last year, won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The Japanese star was down a break early in the third, then took five of the final six games.

Unseeded Fabio Fognini of Italy awaits Nishikori in the quarterfinals. Fognini topped Donald Young 6-0, 6-4.

Young's loss meant only one American man would reach the round of eight. That would be No. 13 Jack Sock, who beat Jared Donaldson 6-2, 6-1.