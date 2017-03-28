Mendis century propels Sri Lanka to 311 in 2nd ODI

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka — Kusal Mendis' maiden one-day international century propelled Sri Lanka to 311 all out against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Medium-fast bowler Taskin Ahmed took a hat trick in the last over for Bangladesh to somewhat dent Sri Lanka's late assault.

Mendis made 102 runs off 107 deliveries, including a six and nine boundaries.

He shared 111 runs for the second wicket with captain Upul Tharanga, whose 65 laid the platform for the competitive total. No team has successfully chased down a target over 300 in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka must win to stay alive in the three-match series after Bangladesh won the first game by 90 runs last week.

Tharanga won the toss and elected to bat on a favourable pitch in Rangiri Dambulla Stadium.

Sri Lanka lost opener Danushka Gunathilala (9) with the total on 18 when the batsman mistimed fast bowler Mushrafe Mortaza's slower ball and wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim ran behind to take a good catch.

Then Mendis and Tharanga rebuilt the innings before Tharanga was run out.

Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal (24) added 83 for the third wicket.

Taskin had Mendis caught and bowled in taking the first of his four wickets. He had 4-47.

Asela Gunaratne scored 39 runs off 30 deliveries and Milinda Siriwardana a run-a-ball 30 to help Sri Lanka past 300.