Morales, Travis both pick up three hits in Blue Jays' victory over Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Kendrys Morales and Devon Travis both went 3 for 4 while driving in a run apiece to lead the Toronto Blue Jays past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-4 on Tuesday night in spring training action.

Josh Donaldson went 2 for 3 with one RBI and three runs scored for the Blue Jays (11-17). Troy Tulowitzki (1 for 2) and Melvin Upton Jr. (1 for 3) each hit home runs and drove in two runs apiece.

Howie Kendrick led Philadelphia (12-16) offensively by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Marco Estrada earned the win for Toronto by allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out five over four innings.

Aaron Nola lasted just 1 2/3 innings for the Phillies after allowing five runs on seven hits, including two home runs.