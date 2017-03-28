Morales, Travis both pick up three hits in Blue Jays' victory over Phillies
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Kendrys Morales and Devon Travis both went 3 for 4 while driving in a run apiece to lead the Toronto Blue Jays past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-4 on Tuesday night in spring training action.
Josh Donaldson went 2 for 3 with one RBI and three runs scored for the Blue Jays (11-17). Troy Tulowitzki (1 for 2) and Melvin Upton Jr. (1 for 3) each hit home runs and drove in two runs apiece.
Howie Kendrick led Philadelphia (12-16) offensively by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Marco Estrada earned the win for Toronto by allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out five over four innings.
Aaron Nola lasted just 1 2/3 innings for the Phillies after allowing five runs on seven hits, including two home runs.
The Jays wrap up their Florida portion of the spring training schedule Wednesday afternoon against the New York Yankees. Toronto then travels to Montreal for a pair of exhibition games on Friday and Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates before opening the regular season on Monday in Baltimore.