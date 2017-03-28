NHL Capsules

BOSTON — Tuukka Rask made 24 saves in his return from a one-game absence and the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Tuesday night, boosting their playoff chances.

Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Noel Acciari and David Backes scored for the Bruins, who moved three points ahead of idle Tampa Bay for the second Eastern Conference wild card with six games remaining. Boston remained a point behind Toronto for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Rask was sidelined with a lower-body injury for Boston's 2-1 road win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Acciari scored his first career goal in 43 NHL games, and Zdeno Chara earned his 600th point with an assist on Boston's first goal.

Craig Smith scored his 10th goal for the Predators, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Pekka Rinne made 27 saves but took his first loss in six starts. Nashville remained one point ahead of idle St. Louis for third in the Central Division.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, PANTHERS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews broke Wendel Clark's 31-year-old franchise rookie record with his 35th goal of the season in Toronto's victory over Florida.

Curtis McElhinney made 25 saves for the Maple Leafs. Leo Komarov and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto.

James Reimer allowed two goals on 14 shots for Florida before he was knocked out of the game with an injury and replaced by Reto Berra, who finished with 10 saves. Reilly Smith and Jaromir Jagr scored for the Panthers.

BLUE JACKETS 3, SABRES 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored his team-leading 34th goal and Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 saves to power Columbus past Buffalo.

Kyle Quincey also scored for Columbus, his first goal since being acquired from New Jersey on March 1. Brandon Saad added an empty-netter.

The win put the Blue Jackets two points ahead of idle Pittsburgh in second place in the Metropolitan Division as they battle for home-ice advantage in the playoffs. Columbus won its second straight to improve to 7-2-1 in its last 10.

Bobrovsky got his league-leading 41st win.

Evan Rodrigues scored for the Sabres, and Anders Nilsson stopped 26 shots.

HURRICANES 4, RED WINGS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lee Stempniak and Joakim Nordstrom scored about five minutes apart in the first period, and Carolina beat Detroit in the second meeting between the teams in two nights.

Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm also scored for Carolina, and Cam Ward stopped 21 shots. The Hurricanes have earned a point in 12 straight games (8-0-4) to move within four points of the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot.

The Red Wings beat the Hurricanes on Monday in a makeup game rescheduled from Dec. 19 when a Freon leak at PNC Arena made for unplayable ice. Tuesday's contest was regularly scheduled.

The postponement resulted in the Red Wings playing three games in three days. They won the first two but visibly struggled with their energy in the finale, ending a four-game point streak.

Tomas Nosek scored his first NHL goal and Jimmy Howard made 28 saves for Detroit.

FLYERS 3, SENATORS 2, SO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Weal scored the only shootout goal after tying the game late in the third period to lift Philadelphia over Ottawa.

Brayden Schenn also scored for the Flyers, a long shot to make the playoffs with six games remaining. Philadelphia began the day six points out of a post-season spot but needing to jump four teams.

The Senators, making their second stop on a five-game road trip, fell four points behind first-place Montreal in the Atlantic Division.

Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist, and Erik Karlsson also scored for Ottawa.

Flyers goalie Steve Mason clinched the win when he stopped Tom Pyatt on Ottawa's final shootout attempt. Turris and Bobby Ryan also failed to beat Mason in the tiebreaker.

CANADIENS 4, STARS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Brendan Gallagher put Montreal ahead early in the third period against Dallas.

Max Pacioretty, Artturi Lehkonen and Alexander Radulov also scored for the Canadiens, who won their second straight. Carey Price finished with 27 saves.

Curtis McKenzie scored for Dallas, which ended a four-game point streak. The Stars were playing for the first time since learning they had been eliminated from playoff contention. Kari Lehtonen stopped 32 shots.

JETS 4, DEVILS 3, SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Patrik Laine scored in the shootout and Winnipeg rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat New Jersey in the makeup of a game postponed by a snowstorm this month.

Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves and stopped all three Devils shootout attempts as the Jets climbed out of a 3-1 hole to sweep the season series. Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler and Joel Armia scored in regulation for Winnipeg.

Beau Bennett, Taylor Hall and Stefan Noesen had the goals for New Jersey, which has lost four straight and won only twice (2-12-4) in 18 games. Cory Schneider made 33 saves but was beaten between the pads by Laine, who missed Winnipeg's previous game with an illness, on the Jets' second shootout attempt.