No fairytale start for Grim: Italy beats Netherlands 2-1

AMSTERDAM — Italy beat the Netherlands 2-1 in a friendly Tuesday in caretaker Dutch coach Fred Grim's first and possibly only match in charge.

The Dutch went down playing positive attacking football, unlike the meek capitulation in Saturday's 2-0 World Cup qualifier defeat to Bulgaria that cost Grim's predecessor Danny Blind his job.

The Netherlands took the lead in the 10th minute when a shot by Quincy Promes deflected off two Italian defenders into the net, with Alessio Romagnoli getting the final touch that wrong-footed goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But before the cheers had died down at the Amsterdam Arena, Italy scored at the correct end with Wesley Hoedt heading a quickly taken free kick straight to Eder, who drove a low shot past Jeroen Zoet.

Some more weak Dutch defending helped Italy take the lead in the 32nd minute when Zoet couldn't hold onto a header from a corner and Leonardo Bonucci pounced on the loose ball to hammer it into the roof of the net.

Italy is second in World Cup qualifying Group G, level on points with leader Spain. The Netherlands slumped to fourth in Group A following Saturday's humiliating defeat in Sofia.

A day later, the Dutch football association fired Blind and placed Grim in charge until a permanent replacement can be found. One man being named as a possible new coach, Louis van Gaal, was in the stands Tuesday.

Grim started with Memphis Depay up front and the Lyon forward showed that the confidence that deserted him during his spell at Manchester United is returning with a clever back heel to set up Promes in the first half. Nice footwork after the break allowed him to beat Italian defenders, but he couldn't turn his trickery into the goal that the Dutch needed.