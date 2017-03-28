OHL Roundup: Coyle nets winner; Petes edge IceDogs in OT to take 3-0 series lead

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Josh Coyle scored the winner late in overtime as the Peterborough Petes edged the Niagara IceDogs 4-3 on Tuesday night in Game 3 of their first round Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Steven Lorentz struck twice in the second period for the Petes, who lead the series 3-0 and can advance to the second round on Thursday night in St. Catharines. Jonathan Ang opened the scoring on the power play in the first period and Dylan Wells made 39 saves.

Kirill Maksimov, on the power play, Ondrej Machala and Ryan Mantha supplied the offence for the IceDogs. Stephen Dhillon turned away 46 shots.

Peterborough converted on both its power plays while the IceDogs went 1 for 4.

---

FRONTENACS 4 BULLDOGS 2

HAMILTON — Nathan Dunkley had two goals and an assist as Kingston doubled up the Bulldogs in Game 3.

Nathan Billitier and Brett Neumann supplied the rest of the offence while Jeremy Helvig made 29 saves for the Frontenacs.

Michael Cramarossa and Niki Petti scored for Hamilton, which still leads the series 2-1 and hosts Game 4 on Thursday. Dawson Carty turned away 26-of-29 shots in net.

---

STEELHEADS 2 67'S 1

OTTAWA — Jacob Cascagnette scored the winner on a power play in the second period to lift Mississauga over the 67's in Game 3 and take a 2-1 series lead.

Michael McLeod opened the scoring for the Steelheads and Jacob Ingham made 22 saves.

Noel Hoefenmayer had a power-play goal and Leo Lazarev stopped 30 shots for Ottawa, which hosts Game 4 on Thursday.

---

WOLVES 3 GENERALS 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Michael Pezzetta's short-handed goal in the second period stood as the winner as the Wolves edged Oshawa in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Dmitry Sokolov and Macauley Carson, on the power play, also scored in the second period for Sudbury, which hosts Game 4 on Thursday. Jake McGrath made 33 saves.

Robbie Burt and Danil Antropov found the back of the net for the Generals. Jeremy Brodeur kicked out 26 shots.

---

SPITFIRES 3 KNIGHTS 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Gabriel Vilardi scored the winner in the second period to lift the Spitfires over London in Game 3 and take a 2-1 series lead.

Julius Nattinen and Cristiano DiGiacinto also chipped in for Windsor, which hosts Game 4 on Thursday. Michael DiPietro made 15 saves.

Janne Kuokkanen replied for the Knights and Tyler Parsons turned aside 15 shots.