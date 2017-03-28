QMJHL Roundup: Truchon-Viel, Titan beat Remparts to take 3-0 series lead

QUEBEC — Jeffrey Truchon-Viel had two goals and an assist as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan downed the Quebec Remparts 7-3 on Tuesday night in Game 3 of their first round Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.

The Titan lead the series 3-0 and can punch their ticket into the next round on Wednesday night in Quebec City.

Vladimir Kuznetsov also struck twice for Acadie-Bathurst and Christophe Boivin had a goal and two helpers. Dawson Theede and Jordan Maher rounded out the attack and Antoine Morand tacked on three assists.

Andrew Coxhead, Derek Gentile and Matthew Boucher scored for the Remparts.

Anthony Dumont-Bouchard stopped 19 shots and had two helpers in net for the Titan. Evgeny Kiselev started but was pulled after allowing two goals on seven shots in the first period. Dereck Baribeau went the rest of the way and made 27 saves.

Acadie-Bathurst were 1 for 2 on the power play and Quebec was scoreless on three attempts.

---

HUSKIES 2 MOOSEHEADS 0

HALIFAX — Olivier Tremblay stopped all 29 shots he faced as Rouyn-Noranda shut out the Mooseheads in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Zachary Lauzon and Manuel Wiederer, into an empty net, scored for the Huskies.

Alexis Gravel turned away 43-of-44 shots for Halifax, which hosts Game 4 on Wednesday.

---

SAGUENEENS 5 TIGRES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Kelly Klima's second goal of the playoffs was the winner as Chicoutimi got past the Tigres in Game 3 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Brendan Hamelin, Zachary Lavigne, Antoine Marcoux and Joey Ratelle, into an empty net, supplied the rest of the offence for the Sagueneens. Julio Billia made 24 saves.

Felix Lauzon and Maxime Comtois had goals for Victoriaville, which hosts Game 4 on Wednesday. Tristan Cote-Cazenave kicked out 27 shots.

Tristan Pomerleau received a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding in the second period.

---

CATARACTES 6 FOREURS 3

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Dennis Yan scored a hat trick to lead Shawinigan past the Foreurs in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Alexis D'Aoust added two goals and an assist and Mathieu Olivier had the other for the Cataractes. Samuel Girard tacked on three helpers and Mikhail Denisov stopped 25 shots.

Jake Smith, Alexis Pepin and Maxim Mizyurin had power-play goals for Val-d'Or while Etienne Montpetit made 33 saves. The Foreurs host Game 4 on Wednesday.

---

ISLANDERS 3 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Keith Getson scored the winner in the third period and Mark Grametbauer stopped 16 shots as Charlottetown beat the Drakkar in Game 3 to take a 3-0 series lead.

Alex Dostie and Daniel Sprong, on the power play, also chipped in for the Islanders, who can wrap up the series on Wednesday in Baie-Comeau.

Jordan Martel opened the scoring on the power play for the Drakkar and Antoine Samuel made 29 saves.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 5 OLYMPIQUES 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Alexis Sansfacon scored the winner and Kyle Jessiman made 21 saves as Cape Breton toppled the Olympiques in Game 3 to take a 3-0 series lead.

Jordan Ty Fournier, Drake Batherson, Yannik Bertrand and Giovanni Fiore, on the power play, rounded out the attack for the Screaming Eagles. Cape Breton can clinch the series on Wednesday night in Gatineau.

Zack MacEwen and Daniel Del Paggio found the back of the net for the Olympiques. Mathieu Bellemare turned aside 14-of-17 shots in 18:50 before giving way to Tristan Berube, who made 21 saves.

---

SEA DOGS 5 OCEANIC 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Bokondji Imama scored two goals and an assist as Saint John defeated the Oceanic in Game 3 to take a 3-0 series lead.

Joe Veleno, Matthew Highmore and Jakub Zboril rounded out the attack for the Sea Dogs, who can clinch the series on Wednesday night in Rimouski. Mathieu Joseph added three helpers and Callum Booth made 10 saves.

Denis Mikhnin and Nicholas Blachman replied for the Oceanic and Alexandre Lagace turned away 33 shots.