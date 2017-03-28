Rain delays start of day 5 in 3rd NZ vs. South Africa test

HAMILTON, New Zealand — Rain delayed the start of play Wednesday on the final day of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa, frustrating the home side's push for a win to tie the series.

South Africa was due to resume its second innings at 80-5, still trailing New Zealand by 95 runs, and with captain Faf du Plessis and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock both 15 not out.

New Zealand established a 175-run first innings lead when it replied with 489 to South Africa's first innings of 314, led by captain Kane Williamson's 176.

But heavy rain fell throughout the night in Hamilton and water lay in large pools on the covers at the scheduled start of play. The pitch surrounds and outfield are also saturated.