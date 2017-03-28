Red Bulls hire South Africa's Bradley Carnell as assistant
HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls have hired Bradley Carnell as an assistant coach.
The MLS team said Tuesday the former South African international will join Jesse Marsch's staff immediately.
Carnell most recently served as an assistant coach in South Africa's Premier Soccer League. As a player, the defender appeared in more than 300 games, mostly in the Bundesliga. He played for South African 40 times, highlighted by three starts in the 2002 World Cup.