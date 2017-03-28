Reds claim 2B Scooter Gennett off waivers from Brewers

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Cincinnati Reds have claimed Scooter Gennett off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, giving them another option at second base and a utility player off the bench.

The Reds made the move Tuesday. He grew up in Cincinnati and will make $2,525,000 this season.

An off-season trade that sent star second baseman Brandon Phillips opened the way for Jose Peraza to play the position every day this season in Cincinnati. The 26-year-old Gennett also has played in the outfield.