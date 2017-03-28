Slumping Wild recall rookie forward Joel Eriksson Ek

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have recalled forward Joel Eriksson Ek from his Swedish team for the remainder of the season.

The slumping Wild made the move Tuesday, summoning one of their top prospects in time for the final stretch.

The 20-year-old Eriksson Ek scored for the Wild in his NHL debut on Oct. 22 and had two goals and three assists in nine games before being reassigned. He had eight goals and eight assists in 26 games for Farjestad BK in the Swedish Elite League.