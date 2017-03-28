Toby Keith to headline Hall of Fame concert in August

CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame is going country again.

Toby Keith will headline the hall's concert on inductions weekend in August. It's the third such concert, with Tim McGraw appearing last year. In 2015, the hall rocked with Aerosmith.

The Concert for Legends will be on Sunday night, Aug. 6, one night after the inductions. Previously, the concerts were held on the night before the enshrinements.

Also, the Hall of Fame game has been switched to Thursday night, Aug. 3. Dallas will play Indianapolis to open the NFL's preseason.

Keith, who is in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, played football semi-pro football and even tried out for a USFL team. He is a Steelers fan.

___