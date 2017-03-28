Two-time defending world pairs champion Eric Radford battling injury

HELSINKI — Canada's two-time defending pairs champion Eric Radford is battling an injury on the eve of the world figure skating championships.

Radford, who captured pairs gold the past two years with partner Meghan Duhamel, revealed he suffered a hip injury last week that plagued him in practice Tuesday.

It was obvious as Radford fell several times during their side-by-side triple Lutz jumps.

The 32-year-old from Balmertown, Ont., says he's been bothered by a spasmed muscle since last week, and it prevents him from squeezing his legs tightly while in the air on his Lutz.

Radford plans to receive treatment on it Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.