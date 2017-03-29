Sports

Canadians Buchanan, Lawrence advance to Women's Champions League semifinals

Canadian internationals Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence are through to the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals with their French clubs.

Buchanan's Lyon advanced 2-1 on aggregate despite losing 1-0 at home Wednesday to Germany's Wolfsburg in the second leg of their quarter-final. Buchanan conceded the penalty that led to a Caroline Graham Hansen goal from the penalty spot with eight minutes remaining.

Defending champion Lyon survived the late German challenge before a Stade de Lyon crowd of 14,128 to reach its eighth semifinal.

Lawrence's Paris Saint-Germain blanked Bayern Munich 4-0 to win 4-1 on aggregate before almost 14,000 at Parc des Princes.

FC Rosengard, with veteran Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod on the bench, exited 3-0 on aggregate to FC Barcelona after a 2-0 loss in Spain in front of 7,350 fans, Barcelona's second-biggest ever home attendance.

Manchester City hosts Denmark's Fortuna Hjorring on Thursday, holding a 1-0 lead after the first leg.

Barcelona will play PSG next month in one semifinal while Lyon faces Manchester City or Fortuna Hjorring.

