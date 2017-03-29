Sports

Cousins returns for Pelicans; Mejri out for Mavs

New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins, left, jokes with forward Cheick Diallo as they watch from the bench during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Denver. The Pelicans won 115-90. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski))

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says DeMarcus Cousins is back in the lineup for Wednesday night's matchup against Dallas after missing New Orleans' previous two games with a right ankle sprain.

Gentry says Cousins is not under any minute restrictions. The Western Conference All-Star has averaged 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in 13 games since being traded to New Orleans.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, are without one of their front-court reserves. Dallas coach Rick Carlisle says 7-foot-2 centre Salah Mejri is being held out against New Orleans because of right knee soreness that has lingered since a collision during the Mavs' loss to Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Mejri is averaging 2.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and nearly a block per game this season.

