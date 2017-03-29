Cousins returns for Pelicans; Mejri out for Mavs
NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says DeMarcus Cousins is back in the lineup for Wednesday night's matchup against Dallas after missing New Orleans' previous two games with a right ankle sprain.
Gentry says Cousins is not under any minute restrictions. The Western Conference All-Star has averaged 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in 13 games since being traded to New Orleans.
The Mavericks, meanwhile, are without one of their front-court reserves. Dallas coach Rick Carlisle says 7-foot-2
Mejri is averaging 2.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and nearly a block per game this season.