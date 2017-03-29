Jays' Happ pitches four solid innings in exhibition loss to Yankees

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Toronto left-hander J.A. Happ pitched four solid innings in the Blue Jays' 3-1 exhibition loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Happ, recently named the No. 2 starter in the Jays' regular-season rotation, allowed two hits and an earned run over four innings, striking out two and not issuing a walk.

Austin Romine and Brett Gardner hit RBI singles off Mike Bolsinger in the fifth inning to give New York (23-8) the win. Aaron Judge opened the scoring for the Yankees with an RBI single in the second.

Gregorio Petit provided all of Toronto's offence with a run-scoring single in the fourth.

The Blue Jays (11-18) are off Thursday before kicking off a two-game exhibition series against Pittsburgh at Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Friday.