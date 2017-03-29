Juventus winger Pjaca out for rest of season with injury

TURIN, Italy — Juventus winger Marko Pjaca will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

Pjaca was stretchered off the field in the 64th minute of Croatia's 3-0 loss to Estonia after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The Croatian soccer federation says the 21-year-old Pjaca will undergo surgery and needs "several months" to recover.

Pjaca is expected to be out for six-to-eight months.