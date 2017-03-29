Sports

Mavs' Harris ejected for tirade against officials

Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris (34) passes the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, March 27, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

NEW ORLEANS — Dallas guard Devin Harris has been ejected from Wednesday night's game against New Orleans after angrily protesting calls made by official Ben Taylor.

Harris was assessed two quick technical fouls by Taylor, the first after Harris protested Taylor's decision to whistle him for a personal foul when he collided with Pelicans' guard Jordan Crawford.

The impact with Crawford sent Harris crashing to the court, marking the second time in the period that Harris had gone down hard. The first time, no foul was called when a collision with Pelicans' guard E'Twaun Moore left Harris flat on his back.

When Harris was assessed the first technical, he went into a tirade and had to be restrained by teammates as he advanced toward Taylor. That triggered his ejection.

