Medvedeva leads figure skating worlds after short program
HELSINKI — Evgenia Medvedeva closed in on a second world figure skating title Wednesday by taking the lead in the short program.
The 17-year-old Russian skated flawlessly and scored 79.01 points, a result only bettered by Medvedeva at December's Grand Prix finals.
Canadian skaters were next, with Kaetlyn Osmond second with 75.98 points in her first world championship appearance since 2014, and Gabrielle Daleman in third with 72.19.
The women's free skate is Friday.