Mets' Familia accepts suspension from Major League Baseball

Mets All-Star reliever Jeurys Familia accepted a 15-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, discipline stemming from an altercation last October.

The suspension announced Wednesday was the fourth and least severe under the policy, which was agreed to in August 2015. New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman was penalized 29 games, Colorado shortstop Jose Reyes 59 days and Atlanta outfielder Hector Olivera 82 games.

Familia was arrested Oct. 31 on a simple assault charge, but prosecutors later dropped the case. Under the domestic violence party, a player can be disciplined absent a criminal conviction.

Familia is eligible to participate in all spring training activities and exhibition games leading up to the Mets' opener Monday against Atlanta, and then must sit out the team's first 15 games. He can participate in up to six minor league games while serving the penalty.

Barring any postponements, Familia would be eligible to return April 20 at home against Philadelphia and would lose $730,328, which is 18-183rds of his $7,425,000 salary. Under a change this year to baseball's joint drug agreement, he loses the salary of off days during the suspension, in addition to the pay on the days of games he misses.

A Dominican Republic native, Familia set a Mets record with 51 saves last season. He previously was involved in an ad campaign for an anti-domestic violence group, which has since ended its relationship with him.

Mets reliever Addison Reed is a likely candidate to fill in for Familia as closer. Reed has 106 saves in a six-year career, only two since joining New York during the 2015 season.

AILING INDIANS

The Cleveland Indians will be without two starters to begin the season with right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall joining Jason Kipnis on the disabled list.

Chisenhall hurt his right shoulder when he crashed into an outfield wall last week and will not be ready when the AL champions open the season on Monday in Texas.

Kipnis has been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation and may not join the Indians until later in April.

With Chisenhall out, Indians manager Terry Francona said Abraham Almonte will be on the opening-day roster. Almonte played in 68 games for Cleveland last season before he was suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's drug program. He was ineligible for the post-season .

"He really is deserving," Francona said of the switch-hitting Almonte, who entered Wednesday with a .383 average, three homers and 12 RBIs in 18 Cactus League games. "He's done a terrific job."

Around the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues:

TWINS 5, RED SOX 3

ByungHo Park hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs for Minnesota. Park's drive to left in the eighth was his sixth of the spring.

Twins right-hander Ervin Santana allowed three runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Xavier Bogaerts and Pablo Sandoval homered for Boston. Rick Porcello, who will start on opening day for the Red Sox, pitched four innings of two-run ball.

RAYS 15, ORIOLES 6

Peter Bourjos homered and drove in three runs in his first game with Tampa Bay after he was acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Nick Franklin and Shane Peterson each hit a three-run shot for the Rays.

Kevin Gausman, Baltimore's opening-day starter, allowed two runs and two hits in 3 2/3 innings. Zach Britton then came in and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

MARLINS 5, ASTROS 5

Miami right-hander Dan Straily pitched six effective innings, allowing one run and five hits.

Houston right-hander Mike Fiers yielded two runs, one earned, and two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Derek Fisher hit a three-run homer in the ninth for the Astros.

YANKEES 3, BLUE JAYS 1

Jordan Montgomery kept alive his bid for a spot in the Yankees rotation, tossing five innings of one-run ball.

New York reassigned infielder Tyler Wade to minor league camp, likely paving the way for Ronald Torreyes to start at shortstop on opening day with Didi Gregorius sidelined by a strained right shoulder.

Toronto left-hander J.A. Happ allowed two hits and one run in four innings.

CARDINALS 6, NATIONALS 2

Dexter Fowler went 2 for 2 and scored two runs for the Cardinals, and Matt Carpenter had two RBIs. Michael Wacha allowed two runs in four innings.

Ryan Zimmerman homered and Matt Wieters doubled for Washington. Stephen Strasburg was charged with two earned runs in four innings.

BRAVES 2, METS 2

Adonis Garcia had an RBI double for Atlanta, and Blake Lalli homered.

T.J. Rivera singled in a run for the Mets, and Tim Tebow went 0 for 3 with a walk.

PHILLIES (ss) 8, PIRATES 2

Phillies prospect Maikel Franco hit his sixth spring homer and singled in a run. Aaron Altherr also homered for the Phillies as part of a three-hit afternoon.

Jordy Mercer and Danny Ortiz each had two hits for Pittsburgh. Gerrit Cole allowed three runs in three innings.

PHILLIES (ss) 8, TIGERS 2

Daniel Nava launched a three-run homer, and Rhys Hoskins and Brock Stassi also connected for Philadelphia.

Miguel Cabrera had two hits for Detroit, and Justin Verlander yielded four runs in three innings.

PADRES 9, WHITE SOX 9

Jose Abreu hit a three-run homer and Tyler Saladino also went deep in Chicago's four-run first.

Austin Hedges homered twice for San Diego, and Wil Myers belted a two-run shot. Hedges, who has played in just 64 major league games, is set to take over at catcher for Derek Norris.

INDIANS 9, REDS 6

Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley, Brandon Guyer and Yandy Diaz homered for Cleveland, and Jose Ramirez collected three hits.

Jose Peraza, Adam Duvall and Scooter Gennett connected for Cincinnati. Gennett was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee on Tuesday.

RANGERS 0, ROYALS 0

Dillon Gee struck out nine while pitching six innings of two-hit ball for Texas. Gee, who is competing for one of the final spots on the Rangers' staff, appeared in 33 games last year with Kansas City, including 14 starts.

Danny Duffy also was sharp for the Royals, throwing four innings of three-hit ball.

DODGERS 3, MARINERS 3

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw pitched three innings in his final tuneup before opening day, giving up two runs and two hits.

Hisashi Iwakuma started for Seattle and lasted 1 2/3 innings, issuing four walks and giving up two runs. Prospect Dylan Unsworth pitched five shutout innings, allowing three hits.

CUBS 15, A'S 11

Kyle Schwarber homered twice for Chicago, and Albert Almora Jr. connected for a first-inning grand slam. Willson Contreras also went deep for the sixth time this spring.

Cubs right-hander John Lackey was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Marcus Semien, Andrew Lambo and Matt McBride homered for Oakland. Santiago Casilla got just one out and was charged with five runs.

ANGELS 8, BREWERS 6

Angels right-hander Matt Shoemaker continued his comeback after being hit in the head by a line drive Sept. 4 at Seattle, leading to emergency surgery. He gave up nine hits in four innings, but limited Milwaukee to three runs.

C.J. Cron hit a solo homer for Los Angeles, and leadoff hitter Ben Revere singled and stole a base. Revere is batting .431 this spring.

Milwaukee's Zach Davies gave up four runs and five hits in four innings. Jesus Aguilar and Travis Shaw homered for the Brewers.

___