OHL Roundup: Otters offence in full force, Erie sweeps Sarnia in four games

ERIE, Pa. — The Erie Otters are the first team to advance in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Dylan Strome had a hat trick and Taylor Raddysh scored once and set up four more as Erie toppled the Sarnia Sting 9-3 on Wednesday to sweep the first-round series in four games.

Alex DeBrincat chipped in with four assists for the Otters, who also got goals from Kyle Maksimovich, Anthony Cirelli, Darren Raddysh, TJ Fergus and Haydn Hopkins.

Troy Timpano only had to make 18 saves for the victory.

Ryan McGregor, Jaden Lindo and Franco Sproviero supplied the offence for the Sting. Justin Fazio stopped 34-of-43 shots in a losing cause.

Erie went 1 for 5 on the power play while Sarnia failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.

GREYHOUNDS 5 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Joseph Raaymakers made 28 saves and Bobby MacIntyre had a goal and an assist as Sault Ste. Marie downed the Firebirds.

Otto Makinen, David Miller, Morgan Frost and Boris Katchouk also scored for the Greyhounds, who lead the first-round matchup 3-1.

Kole Sherwood and Everett Clark found the back of the net for Flint. Connor Hicks kicked out 31-of-36 shots in defeat.

ATTACK 7 RANGERS 4

KITCHENER, Ont. — Petrus Palmu struck three times and Nick Suzuki had three assists as Owen Sound beat the Rangers to move one win away from the second round.

Matthew Struthers, Kevin Hancock, Jonah Gadjovich and Cordell James also scored for the Attack, who lead the series 3-1. Michael McNiven made 16 saves for the win.

Luke Opilka did everything he could for Kitchener, stopping 64-of-70 shots in a one-sided game. Connor Bunnaman had a pair of goals for the Rangers and Riley Damiani and Jonathan Yantsis had the others.