Pacers waive Rodney Stuckey after another injury hits

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have waived backup guard Rodney Stuckey.

The move comes a day after the team announced he would miss four to six weeks with a strained left patellar tendon.

Stuckey has been plagued by injuries all season. He appeared in only 39 games, a little more than half of the Pacers' total heading into Wednesday's matchup at Memphis.

And with the Pacers still fighting to get in the playoffs, the team decided it couldn't afford to be short-handed over the final two weeks of the season.

The 6-foot-5 Stuckey averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season. In three seasons with Indiana, he averaged 10.1 points and 2.6 assists.