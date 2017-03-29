Pakistan bowler Irfan banned for a year

ISLAMABAD — The Pakistan Cricket Board has suspended Mohammad Irfan for a year and also fined the tall fast bowler one million rupees ($9,500) for violating the sport's anti-corruption code during the Pakistan Super League.

The PCB's anti-corruption unit chief Mohammad Azam says Irfan has admitted he was twice approached by bookmakers during the PSL, but didn't inform anti-corruption officials in time.

Azam says Irfan's suspension could be reduced to six months if he doesn't further violate the anti-corruption code.

Irfan's suspension begins from March 14, when the PCB provisionally suspended the fast bowler.