Perry, Eaves score early as Anaheim Ducks down Vancouver Canucks 4-1

VANCOUVER — Corey Perry and Patrick Eaves scored 1:14 apart early in the first period as the Anaheim Ducks cruised past the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 to extend their season-high win streak to five games on Tuesday.

Nick Ritchie, with a goal and an assist, and Brandon Montour also scored for Anaheim (42-23-11), which clinched a playoff spot earlier in the night when the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1.

Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves and Antoine Vermette added two assists as the Ducks, who sit first in the Pacific Division, improved to 9-1-1 over their last 11 games.

Highly touted rookie forward Brock Boeser scored in his home debut for Vancouver (30-37-9). Ryan Miller stopped 35 shots in taking the loss.

The Canucks were eliminated from playoff contention Thursday and are 2-7-2 over their last 11, including a 2-3-0 mark on a recent five-game road trip.

With captain and leading scorer Ryan Getzlaf a late scratch because of a lower-body injury, the Ducks opened the scoring 23 seconds in when Vermette stripped Canucks defenceman Alexander Edler behind the Vancouver net. Ritchie swept the puck in front to Perry, who beat Miller over the glove for his 16th of the season.

Eaves then scored his fifth goal in the last five games at 1:37 after taking a pass from Rickard Rakell and firing a shot past Miller's blocker for his 28th.

Anaheim defenceman Cam Fowler nearly made it 3-0 a couple of minutes later off the rush, but his backhand effort that squeaked through Miller's pads was fished off the goal line by Vancouver counterpart Christopher Tanev.

The Ducks thoroughly dominated the listless Canucks and finally got their third with 15.4 seconds left in the period. The visitors controlled the puck in the offensive zone after an icing before Ritchie tipped Josh Manson's shot through traffic past a frustrated Miller for his 14th.

Anaheim made it 4-0 at 3:44 of the second moments after Miller stopped Jakob Silfverberg on a partial breakaway when Montour's point shot off a faceoff beat the Vancouver goalie through a screen for his second.

Bernier — who improved 9-0-1 over his last 10 starts, including eight in a row — made a nice save on Boeser just over a minute into the third before also stopping Michael Chaput on the rebound.

But the Anaheim netminder will want the 20-year-old Boeser's next shot back after it leaked through his five-hole at 2:34 for the rookie's second NHL goal in his third game.

Selected 23rd overall at the 2015 draft, Boeser scored the winner in his debut on Saturday in a 4-2 road victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Boeser, who grew up in nearby Burnsville, Minn., signed with Vancouver the morning of the game after his season with the University of North Dakota ended Friday night.

Notes: Jon Gibson dressed as Anaheim's backup after missing seven straight games and 13 of the last 14 with a lower-body injury. ... The Ducks continue a four-game road trip through western Canada on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets. ... The Canucks host the Kings on Friday. ... Vancouver defenceman Troy Stecher sat out with an upper-body injury. ...

