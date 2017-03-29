Scores and Schedule
Tuesday's Games
NHL
Columbus 3 Buffalo 1
Boston 4 Nashville 1
Carolina 4 Detroit 1
Philadelphia 3 Ottawa 2 (SO)
Winnipeg 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)
Montreal 4 Dallas 1
Toronto 3 Florida 2
Washington 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)
Edmonton 2 Los Angeles 1
Anaheim 4 Vancouver 1
San Jose 5 N.Y. Rangers 4 (OT)
---
AHL
Cleveland 3 Charlotte 2 (OT)
Iowa 4 Rockford 0
Stockton 4 Texas 1
Manitoba 5 Bakersfield 2
Tucson 5 San Antonio 2
---
NBA
Milwaukee 118 Charlotte 108
Minnesota 115 Indiana 114
Atlanta 95 Phoenix 91
Miami 97 Detroit 96
Philadelphia 106 Brooklyn 101
Golden State 113 Houston 106
Portland 122 Denver 113
Washington 119 L.A. Lakers 108
---
MLB Pre-season
Baltimore 5 Atlanta 4
Houston 7 Miami (ss) 3
Minnesota 1 Tampa Bay 0
St. Louis 3 N.Y. Mets 3
Texas 4 Colorado 3
Kansas City 7 Chicago White Sox 4
Milwaukee 13 Cleveland 12
Cincinnati 9 L.A. Dodgers (ss) 3
L.A. Dodgers (ss) 3 San Diego 1
San Francisco 10 Chicago Cubs 7
Arizona 15 Seattle 6
L.A. Angels 14 Oakland 3
Boston 9 Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 6 N.Y. Yankees 3
Miami (ss) 4 Washington 2
Toronto 10 Philadelphia 4
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
---
NBA
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
---
MLB Pre-season
Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (ss) vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
---
Major League Soccer
---
NCAA?
