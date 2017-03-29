Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Columbus 3 Buffalo 1

Boston 4 Nashville 1

Carolina 4 Detroit 1

Philadelphia 3 Ottawa 2 (SO)

Winnipeg 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)

Montreal 4 Dallas 1

Toronto 3 Florida 2

Washington 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)

Edmonton 2 Los Angeles 1

Anaheim 4 Vancouver 1

San Jose 5 N.Y. Rangers 4 (OT)

---

AHL

Cleveland 3 Charlotte 2 (OT)

Iowa 4 Rockford 0

Stockton 4 Texas 1

Manitoba 5 Bakersfield 2

Tucson 5 San Antonio 2

---

NBA

Milwaukee 118 Charlotte 108

Minnesota 115 Indiana 114

Atlanta 95 Phoenix 91

Miami 97 Detroit 96

Philadelphia 106 Brooklyn 101

Golden State 113 Houston 106

Portland 122 Denver 113

Washington 119 L.A. Lakers 108

---

MLB Pre-season

Baltimore 5 Atlanta 4

Houston 7 Miami (ss) 3

Minnesota 1 Tampa Bay 0

St. Louis 3 N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 4 Colorado 3

Kansas City 7 Chicago White Sox 4

Milwaukee 13 Cleveland 12

Cincinnati 9 L.A. Dodgers (ss) 3

L.A. Dodgers (ss) 3 San Diego 1

San Francisco 10 Chicago Cubs 7

Arizona 15 Seattle 6

L.A. Angels 14 Oakland 3

Boston 9 Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 6 N.Y. Yankees 3

Miami (ss) 4 Washington 2

Toronto 10 Philadelphia 4

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

---

NBA

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

---

MLB Pre-season

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (ss) vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

---

Major League Soccer

---

NCAA?

