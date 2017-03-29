Tottenham forward Lamela needs hip surgery, out for season
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Tottenham says forward Erik Lamela will undergo hip surgery on Saturday and has been ruled out for the rest of the Premier League season.
The Argentina international has been out with the injury since November.
Tottenham said Wednesday that the 25-year-old Lamela requires an operation, despite a lengthy period of rehabilitation, because "he has been unable to reach the stage required to make a full return to training."
Lamela joined Spurs from Roma in 2013 and scored 13 goals last season.