Tottenham forward Lamela needs hip surgery, out for season

FILE - In this Sunday, April 10, 2016 file photo, Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane stadium in London. Tottenham says forward Erik Lamela will undergo hip surgery on Saturday April 1, 2017, and has been ruled out for the rest of the Premier League season. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON — Tottenham says forward Erik Lamela will undergo hip surgery on Saturday and has been ruled out for the rest of the Premier League season.

The Argentina international has been out with the injury since November.

Tottenham said Wednesday that the 25-year-old Lamela requires an operation, despite a lengthy period of rehabilitation, because "he has been unable to reach the stage required to make a full return to training."

Lamela joined Spurs from Roma in 2013 and scored 13 goals last season.

