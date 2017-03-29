Unseeded Fabio Fognini reaches Miami Open semifinals

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Fabio Fognini became the first unseeded player in 10 years to reach the men's semifinals at Key Biscayne when he beat 2016 runner-up Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-2 Wednesday at the Miami Open.

The 29-year-old Fognini, who matched his best showing in an ATP Masters 1000 event, will next play the winner of Wednesday night's match between Rafael Nadal and Jack Sock.

Nishikori was seeded No. 2. Fognini improved to 9-44 against top-10 players, and became the first Italian man to reach a semifinal at Key Biscayne.