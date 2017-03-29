US national team midfielder Horan sidelined with hip injury

CHICAGO — Midfielder Lindsey Horan will miss the U.S. women's national team's upcoming training camp and matches against Russia because of a strained hip flexor.

Coach Jill Ellis is calling up 17-year-old midfielder Jaelin Howell to replace Horan. Horan will remain with her club, the Portland Thorns, and rehab her injury.

Howell was a starter in the centre midfield for the U.S. at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan last fall. She is currently with the U.S. under-23 women's national team in Portland, Oregon.

Howell will join the U.S. team on Thursday in Frisco, Texas. The team plays Russia on April 6, and again on April 9 in Houston.