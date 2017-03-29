WHL Roundup: Steel scores hat trick as Pats beat Hitmen to take 3-0 series lead

CALGARY — Sam Steel scored a hat trick as the Regina Pats beat the Calgary Hitmen 5-2 on Tuesday night in Game 3 of their first round Western Hockey League playoff series.

Dawson Leedahl and Wyatt Sloboshan added power-play goals for Regina, which took a 3-0 series lead. Game 4 is on Thursday in Calgary.

Matteo Gennaro, on the power play, and Luke Coleman responded for the Hitmen.

Tyler Brown made 41 saves for the win in net as Kyle Dumba turned away 30 shots in defeat.

The Pats were 2 for 3 on the power play while Calgary scored once on six opportunities.

---

TIGERS 6 WHEAT KINGS 2

BRANDON, Man. — David Quenneville had a goal and three assists as Medicine Hat downed the Wheat Kings in Game 3 to take a 3-0 series lead.

Mark Rassell, Chad Butcher, Ryan Jevne, John Dahlstrom and Steven Owre supplied the rest of the offence for the Tigers, who got 27 saves from Michael Bullion. Medicine Hat can clinch the series on Wednesday night in Brandon.

Ben McCartney and Reid Duke, on the power play, scored for Brandon. Logan Thompson stopped 41 shots.

---

WARRIORS 4 BRONCOS 3

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Thomas Foster struck twice and Zach Sawchenko made 32 saves as Moose Jaw slipped past the Broncos in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Jayden Halbgewachs and Brayden Burke also chipped in for the Warriors.

Glenn Gawdin, Ryley Lindgren and Colby Sissons found the back of the net for Swift Current, which hosts Game 4 on Wednesday. Jordan Papirny turned away 38 shots.

---

BLAZERS 4 ROCKETS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Lane Bauer had a pair of goals as the Blazers toppled Kelowna in Game 3.

Rufolfs Balcers and Jermaine Loewen rounded out the attack for Kamloops, which trails the series 2-1 and hosts Game 4 on Wednesday. Connor Ingram stopped 37 shots.

Kole Lind scored for the Rockets and Michael Herringer made 34 saves.

---

SILVERTIPS 2 ROYALS 0

VICTORIA — Carter Hart stopped all 25 shots he faced as Everett shut out the Royals in Game 3.

Patrick Bajkov and Eetu Tuulola scored on the power play for the Silvertips, who lead the series 2-1.

Griffen Outhouse turned aside 19 shots for Victoria, which hosts Game 4 on Wednesday.