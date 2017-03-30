A look at five things to watch from Blue Jays as they eye post-season return

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their 2017 season at division rival Baltimore on Monday. Here are five things to watch as the Blue Jays try to make a third straight trip to the post-season:

BURNING TO BEAT BALTIMORE: If there's one team Jose Bautista will be motivated to face this year, it's division rival Baltimore. On multiple occasions this off-season, Orioles GM Dan Duquette said he chose not to pursue Bautista in free agency because Baltimore fans didn't like the slugger, famous for his bat flip in the 2015 AL Division Series. Bautista, who has previously feuded with Baltimore reliever Darren O'Day, has 28 career home runs against the Orioles. He homered against them last October in an 11-inning win in the AL wild-card game.

NEW LOOK: Popular slugger Edwin Encarnacion was one of several Blue Jays to depart over the winter. Toronto also lost left-hander Brett Cecil to St. Louis, right-hander R.A. Dickey to Atlanta, right-hander Scott Feldman to Cincinnati, and right-hander Joaquin Benoit and outfielder Michael Saunders to Philadelphia. Toronto's biggest addition was switch-hitter Kendrys Morales, and the Jays also signed utility fielder Steve Pearce, left-hander J.P. Howell, catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia and right-hander Joe Smith.

KEEPING TRAVIS HEALTHY: Second baseman and leadoff batter Devon Travis has missed time in each of the past two seasons with left shoulder and right knee injuries, respectively. Travis didn't play again after Game 1 of the American League Championship Series last season, eventually undergoing knee surgery. He's had a slow start this spring, and may yet start on the disabled list. "We've got to be smart," manager John Gibbons said. "If it costs us a couple extra weeks, so be it."

GIBBY'S GUIDING HAND: President Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins inherited Gibbons when they took over following the 2015 season, leading to speculation that any stumble would cost the fifth-year manager his job. Instead, Gibbons has developed a strong bond with his new bosses, and is set to get a new contract through 2019, plus a club option for 2020. "It's always a nice reward,"said Gibbons, whose previous deal was set to expire at the end of 2017. "I'm pretty happy, pretty excited."