Aston-Reese, Butcher, Vecchione named Hobey Baker finalists

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Northeastern forward Zach Aston-Reese, Denver defenceman Will Butcher and Union forward Mike Vecchione have been selected as the 2017 Hobey Baker Memorial Award finalists for the best player in college hockey.

The Hobey Baker organization announced the names on Thursday. All three players are seniors. The winner will be revealed on April 7 in Chicago, the site of this year's Frozen Four.

Aston-Reese was the Hockey East Player of the Year, leading all NCAA Division I players with 31 goals. He recently signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins and is playing in the AHL.

Butcher was the NCHC Player of the Year and was second in the nation among defencemen with 36 points.